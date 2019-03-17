Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he’s yet to make a ‘final decision’ on who will be Los Blancos’ first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

According to Standard Sport, the Frenchman revealed that he will use “everyone” available to him, it seems as though the 46-year-old is certain that he will have to use the depth of his entire squad on his mission to get Madrid back to the top.

In his first game in charge since returning as Madrid boss, Zidane dropped Thibaut Courtois and recalled veteran Costa Rican stopper Keylor Navas to the Los Blancos starting lineup.

The 32-year-old looked comfortable in Madrid’s 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo, he showed his talents early on when he denied Maxi Gomez with a wonderful save.

Zidane also has the chance to call on his second oldest son Luca should he need something different between the sticks.

Here’s what Zidane had to say on the importance of using his whole squad:

“No one can take away what all these players have achieved in the past. I have a squad of 25 players and I am going to have to count on all of them, on Courtois, Keylor, Isco…”

“Those who played today were very good but I am going to use everyone. There are of course those who are sometimes going to be left out, who are not going to play.”

This is what Zidane had to say on Courtois and Madrid’s goalkeeper situation:

“It’s not a final decision, there are 10 games left.”

“Thibaut is going to play again and the third goalkeeper is Luca (Zidane). That’s three good goalkeepers but Madrid should have three or four great goalkeepers.”

“You cannot contest four, five or six competitions with just one great goalkeeper.”