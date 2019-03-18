Antoine Griezmann takes step to seal transfer away from Atletico Madrid – but won’t be joining Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly offered himself to several top European clubs as he looks to seal a transfer away from Atletico Madrid this summer.

However, the France international will most likely not be on his way to Barcelona as the Catalan giants are not said to be contemplating a move for him as they eye up other forward targets, according to ESPN.

Griezmann could undoubtedly be a great signing for most top teams out there, and it makes sense that he may now be eager for a new challenge after a long spell in Madrid without a huge amount of success.

A World Cup winner with the French national team, Griezmann only really has the Europa League to boast as a major honour from his club career, and he’s undoubtedly good enough to be playing for a side challenging for titles or the Champions League.

It remains to be seen where the 27-year-old will end up if Barca are not pursuing him as ESPN claim, but it would no doubt be great to see him in the Premier League.

Perhaps more than anyone, Chelsea could really do with Griezmann this summer, but with the Blues looking likely to miss out on qualification for the Champions League that’s probably unrealistic.