Arsenal set sights on in-form winger, but rival €40m offer could scupper hopes

Arsenal reportedly hold an interest in Gelson Martins, but as he continues to impress on loan at Monaco, the Ligue 1 outfit could rival them for his signature.

The 23-year-old previously shone at Sporting Lisbon, but struggled to replicate his best form after joining Atletico Madrid last summer.

SEE MORE: Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of €50m transfer

However, since joining Monaco on loan for the second half of the campaign, he has begun to show his quality with three goals and three assists in eight appearances for the club.

That would suggest that Atleti simply weren’t a good fit for him, and he’ll hope to now enjoy a productive end to the campaign to perhaps continue to raise interest in signing him.

As reported by Calciomercato, via AS, it’s suggested that Arsenal have been alerted to him, but Monaco are said to be eager to sign him on a permanent basis and could offer €40m for the Portuguese international.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if that is a fee that the Gunners can match, if not, then Unai Emery may well have to start considering alternative options for the summer.

The Spanish tactician undoubtedly has great quality at his disposal in the final third, but perhaps one thing that Arsenal do lack is quality wide players to add a different dynamic.

Martins would offer that with his pace, direct running and creativity out on the wings, and so it makes sense that Arsenal are reportedly interested in him.

Nevertheless, Monaco would seemingly have to be considered favourites for his signature if they are ready to launch a €40m bid, a figure that Atletico will surely find difficult to turn down given his struggles in the Spanish capital.