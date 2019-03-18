Barcelona set to miss out on £18m windfall as loanee tipped to return

Barcelona are reportedly set to see Arsenal opt against exercising their option to sign midfielder Denis Suarez on a permanent basis this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners on loan in January, and had been expected to play a key role for Unai Emery as they continue to pursue a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Suarez has been limited to just six appearances for Arsenal thus far, and that in turn has unsurprisingly raised question marks over whether or not they will choose to sign him outright at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, it’s unlikely that they will, and so with a touted £18m option to buy included in the deal which took him to north London, Barcelona could now miss out on a significant fee in their attempts to offload him.

Time will tell if another interested party tries to prise Suarez away from the Nou Camp, but given his lack of playing time in recent seasons, it would come as no surprise if the Catalan giants are open to listening to offers this summer.

Nevertheless, there is still a key period of the season to come and the midfield ace could yet prove his worth to Emery.

Particularly with Aaron Ramsey set to join Juventus this summer, Arsenal will have a void to fill in the squad and it had been expected that Suarez will eventually do so.

Having struggled for a prominent role with the reigning La Liga champions, the Spaniard will surely be desperate for a move elsewhere, whether that’s with Arsenal or not.