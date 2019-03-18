Birmingham City face being dragged into relegation fight with potential 12-point deduction

Birmingham City face a hearing this week that will determine whether or not they are hit with a 12-point deduction in the Championship table for potentially breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Blues could be in real trouble if this goes through as it would then leave them just two points above the relegation zone in English football’s second tier.

This report, which comes from the Sun, is more bad news for Birmingham fans just a week after they were charged by the Football Association for one of their fans entering the St Andrew’s pitch and attacking Aston Villa player Jack Grealish during their derby match.

Birmingham are currently 13th in the Championship and on a poor run of form on the pitch as well, having lost their last four games in a row.

If they were to then see their points tally drop from 50 to 38, it would not be altogether surprising if they didn’t have enough in them to avoid dropping down to League One for next season.