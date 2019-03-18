Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of €50m transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a big boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Roma winger Cengiz Under.

The talented young Turkey international looks a huge prospect after impressing at Roma, but it could be that his days at the club are coming to an end.

Italian outlet Calciomercato lists Under as one of a number of players who could leave the Italian capital this summer if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League, as manager Claudio Ranieri is quoted in the piece as suggesting could happen.

Under would be a fine signing for the Gunners, who were linked with a €50million transfer move for him in a previous report by Calciomercato as well.

Unai Emery’s side could do with upgrades on inconsistent performers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Mesut Ozil’s future could also be in doubt after a lack of regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium for most of this season.

Most Arsenal fans would surely be happy with a prospect like Under joining them, as many of their best recent signings have been older players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with some long-term building needed.

The 21-year-old certainly looks like having what it takes to be a top performer for Arsenal or any other top club for years to come, so they’ll hope an exit really is looking more likely as Calciomercato claim.