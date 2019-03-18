Eden Hazard signs pre-contract agreement to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement over a transfer to Real Madrid already, according to sources close to the Spanish giants, as reported by Diario Gol.

Speculation surrounding Hazard has been hotting up for some time, and it seems some of the noise from Spain suggests things are really moving along in terms of the Belgian quitting Stamford Bridge this summer.

With Hazard due to be in the final year of his Blues contract next season, his club are undoubtedly in a weak negotiating position and any growing interest in the player will surely come as little surprise.

Real have been most strongly linked with the 28-year-old for some time now, and a recent report from the Sun claimed Madrid chiefs had been in London for talks over a deal, whilst preparing an opening offer.

Diario Gol suggest some kind of agreement may already be in place, at least between Hazard and Madrid, but it remains to be seen how hard Chelsea will push to hold on to their star player.

A report from the Daily Express has claimed Chelsea may try to hold out and simply keep Hazard until the end of his contract, allowing him to leave on a free transfer in 2020.

While there’s some risk in that, one can also see the logic in CFC avoiding being bullied into an early sale when they might as well keep a world class player for another season and benefit from what he brings.