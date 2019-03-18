Unai Emery personally scouts €35m Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly made the trip to Spain this weekend to watch Getafe defender Djene Dakonam in action in La Liga ahead of a potential transfer.

According to Spanish source AS, as translated by the Metro, the Gunners look like reviving their interest in the 27-year-old with a €35million release clause after looking at him last summer.

The report states it would likely cost that buy-out clause fee to persuade Getafe to sell Dakonam, who seems like an ideal signing to improve Arsenal’s defence.

The north London side have shown some promise in their first season under Emery, who took on the difficult job of replacing long-serving club legend Arsene Wenger last summer.

However, the Spanish tactician has no doubt been let down by inheriting a squad with some glaring weaknesses, with Dakonam surely an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi at the back.

The Togo international has been a solid performer for Getafe and seems like he could be a great fit in the Premier League as well.