Juventus chief plans talks to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to major transfer

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici is reportedly planning to take a close look at Matthijs de Ligt in action for the Netherlands over the international break and hold talks with hiss agent over a transfer.

The young Ajax defender is becoming one of the most sought-after young talents on the planet after a superb rise in the Eredivisie in recent years, plus some eye-catching displays in the Champions League this season as well.

Ajax will actually face Juventus in the next round of the Champions League, so the Italian giants can get a close look at him then as well.

For now, however, Tuttosport report of the Serie A leaders stepping up their efforts to land the Dutchman, who they also claim is a top target for Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen if Juventus can see off big-name competition like that for De Ligt, but it would be another ambitious move by a club really on the up in recent times and seemingly determined to go all out to win the Champions League.

De Ligt could certainly be the kind of signing to help them do that, as well as provide them with a world class option at the back for possibly the next decade or more.

Man Utd will be disappointed if they miss out on the 19-year-old, however, as they also look in need of a top quality CB signing to fix that problem area for the long term.

Barcelona will also need to plan for life without the ageing Gerard Pique soon enough, and De Ligt seems ideal for their playing style, though perhaps Juve or United would be better for offering him guaranteed first-team football straight away.