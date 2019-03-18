Deal agreed: Date set for Eden Hazard to officially complete transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane told

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has basically already agreed his transfer to Real Madrid and will officially become a Los Blancos player on June 30th.

This is according to well-connected Madrid journalist Danny Benavides, who claims Real president Florentino Perez has assured manager Zinedine Zidane that this deal is essentially done.

Danny Benavides @DbenavidesMReal (Directeur du magazine Real Madrid): Le Real Madrid a confirmé à Zidane que Hazard était déjà signé et qu’il existe déjà un accord. Hazard sera à Madrid le 30 juin. Son arrivée a été déterminante pour la décision de Zidane. — Real Madrid FR (@FranceRMCF) March 17, 2019

This supposedly played a key role in persuading Zidane to return to the Bernabeu as manager after ten months away in which the club has really struggled.

Now, however, they look to be on their way back with their world class manager returning and set to oversee a major overhaul in this summer’s transfer window.

Hazard should join as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose departure has been really felt since he joined Juventus last summer.

Madrid are also being linked with big names for other areas of their squad, including Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, and Tottenham stars Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane up front.

PSG pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have also been linked, but one imagines Real would struggle to sign either of them as well as Hazard, who seems more of a priority.

The Belgium international will be out of contract in 2020, putting Chelsea in a weak negotiating position when it comes to keeping their star.