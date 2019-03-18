Manchester United ready to pay €60m for risky transfer of star snubbed by Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €60m for the transfer of Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes despite his extremely patchy form.

The Portugal international has long been considered something of a wonderkid with a big career ahead of him, but it’s not quite happened for sim so far.

According to Don Balon, his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to get him a transfer to a bigger club this summer, and Man Utd are seemingly his main suitors as Real Madrid and Barcelona have been unconvinced by his performances in La Liga.

In fairness to them, they’re probably right to be sceptical, with Guedes managing just one goal and one assist all season in the Spanish top flight.

The 22-year-old is still young and could improve, but it does seem rather risky for United to be paying as much as €60m for him the way he’s playing at the moment.

Guedes notably flopped with his big move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career, and he’s not really recovered at Valencia.

While MUFC could do with a new signing in attack and have had success with Portuguese players in the past, this seems one they should avoid unless they can get his price tag down a great deal.