What David de Gea has told Man United team-mates about new contract amid Real Madrid and PSG transfer interest

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly updated his team-mates on his Old Trafford future amid ongoing talks over a new contract.

The Spain international is making headlines once again as he so often does, with the small matter of his current contract expiring at the end of next season attracting a lot of interest.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to link De Gea with Real Madrid once again, despite the fact that the club signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer.

They claim returning manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t rate Courtois and would rather have De Gea, with money set aside to target him.

However, in more encouraging news for United, the Sun claim the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper is leaning more towards staying than leaving and has communicated that to other Red Devils players.

MUFC fans will hope this means De Gea does end up staying, though they surely need to resolve this situation quickly as the Sun also mention PSG’s interest in the 28-year-old.

It’s claimed in the report that De Gea’s closeness with goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez could play a key role in breaking the deadlock over a new contract.