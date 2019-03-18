Video: Lionel Messi earns standing ovation from Real Betis fans after stunning hat-trick for Barcelona

Lionel Messi was so good last night in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis, that the home fans gave him a standing ovation as he tore their side apart.

The Argentine was unplayable as he hit a hat trick for Barca, including a beautiful lob in the second half to complete his treble.

A standing ovation for Alien Boy’s hat-trick from Real Betis fans last night. pic.twitter.com/jM26Fyc3AY — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 18, 2019

Messi continues to show himself to be one of the greatest to ever play the game, showing no signs of slowing down as he nears his 32nd birthday.

Betis fans certainly appreciated being able to watch this genius at work and applauded his performance in their own stadium.