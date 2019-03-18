Monchi addresses Arsenal offer after returning to Sevilla

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has confirmed he had strong interest from Arsenal after leaving Roma this season.

The Spaniard is known for being one of the best in the business at what he does, having recruited a number of hugely successful players on the cheap in his time at Sevilla.

In his first spell with the club, he also worked alongside current Gunners boss Unai Emery, so it’s easy to see why the north London giants would have seen plenty of appeal in hiring him and getting those two reunited.

It hasn’t worked out that way, however, with Monchi instead choosing a move back to Sevilla after a difficult spell with Roma.

Explaining his decision, the 50-year-old was a little vague, but simply said he felt the conditions at the La Liga club were most suited to him after he evaluated the other options available to him.

He also made it clear he appreciated what sounded like strong interest from Arsenal, who will now surely have to look elsewhere for a top class replacement for Sven Mislintat, who recently left the Emirates Stadium having fulfilled a similar sort of recruitment role.

‘I appreciate the interest of Arsenal, perhaps the one that has shown the most interest, and of other clubs who have made contact,’ Monchi is quoted by the Metro.

‘I have evaluated the proposals I had and I have chosen Sevilla.

‘It was the one that brought things together and had the conditions for me.’

It’s now being suggested by football.london that former Arsenal player Marc Overmars could be the most realistic target for the club after impressing at Ajax.