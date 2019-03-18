Manchester United legend drops clue over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situation

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has seemingly dropped something of a clue over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the manager’s job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils great seems to believe Solskjaer has already been given the job after a hugely impressive spell as interim boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking back in December.

Few could have expected such an immediate impact under the Norwegian tactician, who really has been a revelation to lead the club to some hugely impressive results, all while playing a style of football that has gone down much better with the club’s fans than anything served up under his predecessor Mourinho or the likes of Louis van Gaal and David Moyes before him.

Solskjaer played at United at their peak under Sir Alex Ferguson and many will feel he now looks their best hope of returning to those glory years.

Fans would surely be thrilled if he got the job, and Sheringham seems to think it’s basically a done deal.

Should Solskjaer get the Man Utd job permanently? Yes, he's perfect for United!

No, too risky

Let's wait and see how he does first... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Discussing it on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former England international said: “I’ve heard they’ve given it to him already,” as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen when MUFC would choose to make an official announcement, as they may decide its best to wait until the end of the season.