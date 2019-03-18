Video: Wayne Rooney provides quality assist for DC United wonder-goal

As you may already have seen, Wayne Rooney scored a superb hat-trick for DC United this weekend, but that wasn’t all he did as he continues to shine in the MLS.

The former Manchester United forward also clipped in a perfectly-weighted corner for his team-mate Lucas Rodriguez to score a beautiful volley.

Wayne Rooney got a hat-trick over the weekend in @MLS but this was still the best moment of the game for @dcunited.pic.twitter.com/BwYv0RwuHe — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 18, 2019

This is truly a goal Rooney at his peak would have been proud of, but he had to settle for the assist on this occasion.

Still, this is all-round superb work from the former England captain as he enjoys a mini-revival in the US.