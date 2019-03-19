Real Madrid chief wants surprise transfer swoop for Arsenal attacker

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on a potential transfer swoop for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Gabon international has shone in his time in the Premier League, having also been one of the most prolific players on the planet at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Still, Don Balon claim that he would not be one of Zinedine Zidane’s preferred targets after recently returning as Real Madrid manager, even if he is on Perez’s rather long list of potential additions up front.

Arsenal will surely do all they can to keep hold of a world class player who only joined the club last season, though this could end up being a slightly tricky move due to Aubameyang’s previous discussion of his ambitions to play for Real Madrid.

After playing against Madrid at the Bernabeu, Aubameyang was quoted as saying it was a promise he made to his grandfather, though he ended up leaving Dortmund for Arsenal instead not that long afterwards.

“Yes. It’s a promise I made to my grandfather,” he told beIN Sports, as quoted by Eurosport.

“Right now I feel very good at Dortmund but in the future we’ll see.”

Don Balon lists a number of other big names as being targets for Perez, such as Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.