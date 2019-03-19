Best minutes-per-goal ratios this season: Surprise name ahead of Messi, Mbappe & young goal machine linked with Chelsea transfer

We all have a rough idea of the best goal-scorers in Europe, with the usual names like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and co. always up there with the best goal tallies.

However, we also have a list that gives a better idea of quite how prolific players are relative to the time they’re spending on the pitch.

Thanks to data from Calciomercato, we can now present you with the ten players with the best minutes-per-goal ratios so far this season.

There’s a surprise name at the top, while big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Mauro Icardi are nowhere to be seen…

10) Krzysztof Piatek

Having shone with a free-scoring start at Genoa, the Polish striker moved to AC Milan in January and has continued his superb scoring record.

The 23-year-old makes the top ten with his tally of 19 goals coming once every 114 minutes he spends on the pitch.

9) Fabio Quagliarella

Still doing the business for Sampdoria at the ripe old age of 36, Fabio Quagliarella has a hugely impressive haul of 21 goals so far this season.

On average they’ve come every 111 minutes, putting him 9th on this list.

8) Sergio Aguero

A more familiar face here, with Premier League goal machine Sergio Aguero coming in 8th.

With 18 goals in the English top flight, the Manchester City star averages a goal every 107 minutes.

7) Luka Jovic

Goal have linked Luka Jovic with Chelsea and expect other top clubs to be linked with him too after this outstanding season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Clearly the real deal, the Serbian youngster has 15 league goals, coming once every 107 minutes on average.

6) Arkadiusz Milik

Perhaps one of the most under-rated forwards in the game right now, Arkadiusz Milik is another Polish front-man having a great season.

Move over Lewandowski, there are two new boys ready to take your place with exceptional scoring stats of their own, with Milik on 15 for the season at a rate of one every 106 minutes.