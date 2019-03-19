(Photos) Chelsea rumoured 2019/20 away kits emerge online, including bold new green strip

Chelsea could be wearing green away from home in some games next season as their second and third strips emerge online.

It’s being claimed these could be Chelsea’s alternative colours for 2019/20, along with the very stylish home shirt we covered here.

Leaked Chelsea kits for 2019/20 Thoughts on these? pic.twitter.com/1UxIC4QCfv — Will (@willreyner) March 18, 2019

Green is certainly a bold and unusual choice from Chelsea, though in fairness both designs look pretty neat.

CFC tend to alternate between black and white away from home, and occasionally yellow, so it’s cool to see them try something different.