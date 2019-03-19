(Photo) Chelsea 2019/20 home kit ‘leaked’ online and it’s a thing of beauty

Chelsea’s new home shirt for next season appears to have been leaked online and it’s a very stylish design indeed.

The photo below has been doing the rounds on Twitter today, with the Blues going for something pretty different for next season.

"Leaked" kit for next season?! ? pic.twitter.com/6Rqoqff5ln — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) March 19, 2019

This is a darker blue than Chelsea normally seem to wear, with Nike going for a pretty stripped back and simple design after this season’s more colourful effort.

We imagine this will be a big hit with CFC fans – let us know if you’ll be buying one!