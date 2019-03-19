Menu

(Photo) Chelsea 2019/20 home kit ‘leaked’ online and it’s a thing of beauty

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s new home shirt for next season appears to have been leaked online and it’s a very stylish design indeed.

The photo below has been doing the rounds on Twitter today, with the Blues going for something pretty different for next season.

This is a darker blue than Chelsea normally seem to wear, with Nike going for a pretty stripped back and simple design after this season’s more colourful effort.

We imagine this will be a big hit with CFC fans – let us know if you’ll be buying one!

