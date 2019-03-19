Chelsea leave door open for further Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer talks

Chelsea are reportedly leaving the door open for further Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer talks after rejecting an opening offer from the Spanish giants.

The Blues will surely lose Hazard sooner or later as he heads into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it looks like it’s going to be harder and harder for them to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

It seems, therefore, that they’re not particularly fighting it at all, according to Belgian outlet HLN, who state that while Chelsea have turned down an opening bid from Real, they remain open for further negotiations.

The report explains that CFC have set an asking price of around £98million for Hazard, which seems a reasonable amount for a player who could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The 28-year-old has given the club years of world class service and could be forgiven for looking for one final big move before the end of his career as he’ll surely want to win more major honours.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille when they were reigning European champions back in 2012, but now they don’t even compete in the Champions League every season.

Madrid, meanwhile, have won four of the last five finals, and now have serial winner Zinedine Zidane back as manager after ten months away from the job.