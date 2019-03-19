Roman Abramovich sets price to sell Chelsea to Britain’s richest man

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly open to selling the club as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe shows an interest in the Blues.

The west Londoners have been under the Russian’s ownership since 2003, turning into one of England and Europe’s most successful clubs since then.

However, things have gone downhill for Chelsea in recent times and it’s been claimed that Abramovich’s interest in the club is declining, according to a report earlier this season from the Mail.

And the latest from the Sun is that CFC are being targeted by Ratcliffe, though he’s currently baulking at Abramovich’s asking price of £2.5billion.

Ratcliffe is said to be worth as much as £21bn, but it seems he’s reluctant to pay too much for what might be a risky venture at Chelsea.

With so much competition from other wealthy clubs in the Premier League and the rest of Europe, there’d be no guarantee of success if he did purchase the team.

Still, many Chelsea fans may well be hoping for a change as they look like going nowhere under this current regime.