Doncaster Rovers axe defender Niall Mason after sexual assault charge

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that they’ve axed defender Niall Mason after he admitted to a sexual assault charge dating back to an incident in January.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 22-year-old has also received a suspended six-month prison sentence after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court while also being placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Having admitted the charge, it has naturally led to ramifications for his career too, with Doncaster confirming their decision to sack him after a clear and obvious reason to cancel his contract.

“Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club.

“Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court.”

As a result, Mason’s career now looks to be in tatters while he certainly has been hit hard off the pitch too.