£200m-rated star snubs Barcelona in favour of Real Madrid transfer

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has reportedly made it clear he wants a transfer to Real Madrid and has snubbed an offer from Barcelona.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the Denmark international is eager to seal a dream move to Madrid as he nears the end of his contract at Tottenham.

Eriksen will be a free agent at the end of next season, and the Daily Star recently stated Spurs would be ready to sell him this summer as long as they receive an eye-watering £200million for him.

It remains to be seen if anyone would pay so much for a player so close to the end of his contract, but Tottenham are known for being strong negotiators, even if they do end up losing a lot of their best players.

It would be a huge blow for the north London side if Eriksen were to leave, with Mauricio Pochettino building a fine squad on a limited budget.

Even if he could bring in anything close to £200m for Eriksen, it would be a big job to rebuild his squad again as the 27-year-old has been such an instrumental part of how Tottenham play for the last few years.

Still, given his talent, it’s a wonder the club have held on to him for as long as they have as he could clearly also play a starring role at Barca or Real, who could both do with replacing ageing creative midfielders in Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric, respectively.