Zinedine Zidane instructs Florentino Perez to sell Manchester United transfer target for €60m

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told club president Florentino Perez to offload James Rodriguez in the summer amid transfer links with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Colombia international is coming towards the end of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, where he’s looked slightly improved on the end of his time at the Bernabeu, though still some way off what one feels he’s really capable of.

According to Don Balon, Zidane does not have Rodriguez in his plans and hopes to make a decent amount of money from selling him this summer, perhaps as much as €60million.

This follows another report from Don Balon that Manchester United have made a direct approach for the 27-year-old through Ed Woodward, with Arsenal also mentioned as suitors.

While some may see the potential signing of Rodriguez as a bit of a gamble, there’s every chance he could get back to his best in this Man Utd side, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing a real knack for improving players in his short time at Old Trafford.