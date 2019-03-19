Arsenal join Liverpool in pursuing bargain transfer of want-away forward

Arsenal are reportedly alongside Liverpool and other big names as one of the latest clubs to be linked with a transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Julian Brandt.

The 22-year-old, who plays out wide or in a variety of attacking midfield positions or up front, looks one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment and could be on the move this summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim Brandt thinks now is the time to make a move to a bigger club, with Arsenal and Liverpool among those linked, along with big names like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen where Brandt might lean towards, but Arsenal could really do with an attacking player of his calibre after unconvincing seasons from Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Aaron Ramsey will be leaving to join Juventus at the end of his contract.

The Gunners would do well to land themselves a young talent like Brandt, with many of their best recent signings not likely to have that much longer left at the very highest level, with Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all in their late 20s or early 30s.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do with winning the race for the Germany international after dips in form from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this term, while Xherdan Shaqiri also hasn’t made the desired impact since moving to Anfield last summer.