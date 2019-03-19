Liverpool keen to pounce for winger transfer as he stalls on new contract

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs keen to pounce for the transfer of Middlesbrough wonderkid Bilal Brahimi as his future at the club looks in doubt.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the biggest talents at the Championship club’s academy, and has already made his senior debut for the first-team this season.

Liverpool are joined by fellow Premier League side Newcastle in pursuing Brahimi, though Ligue 1 side Rennes may currently be the favourites for his signature, according to Team Talk.

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but Team Talk suggest the young Frenchman’s Boro future is in doubt as they’ve failed to agree a new contract with him.

If he does leave, Liverpool could be a good next destination for Brahimi, with the Reds showing themselves to be willing to trust their young players and develop them in the first-team.

Jurgen Klopp has a good record with youngsters and plays the kind of attacking football that could surely appeal to this teenage winger ahead of what could be a crucial next move in his career.