Liverpool eager to step up pursuit of 115-goal Serie A ace to bolster attack

Liverpool are reportedly serious about their interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, with reports in Italy suggesting that they will step up their pursuit in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as one of the leading talents in Serie A, scoring 77 goals in 175 games since joining Juve in 2015, taking his career tally to 115 goals in total.

SEE MORE: Liverpool set £136m asking price for Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target

That has led to three Serie A titles and domestic domination, although he has struggled to display his best form consistently this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala has managed just nine goals and six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, as he has been regularly left on the bench by Massimiliano Allegri in the league in recent weeks.

That perhaps has contributed to speculation over his future, as Tuttomercatoweb have reported that Liverpool are serious about potentially signing him this summer as hope to push forward with their pursuit in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether or not they can convince the Turin giants to sell one of their most prized assets, but it could be argued that Jurgen Klopp certainly needs to add more quality to his squad moving forward.

The Reds are continuing to compete for major honours this season, but Dybala would undoubtedly add a different dynamic to their attacking options in the final third with his creativity and technical quality to complement what Klopp already has at his disposal.

Further, as they look to push on and challenge for titles and the Champions League year in and year out, more perhaps could be needed to add to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Liverpool would be interested, but time will tell if they are successful in their pursuit of the Argentine international this summer.