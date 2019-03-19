Manchester United are front-runners for transfer of dream Alexis Sanchez replacement

Manchester United are reportedly the front-runners in the race to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The France international is seemingly prepared to backtrack on the decision he made last summer to stay at Atletico, with Bayern Munich also among the main contenders for his signature this summer, though behind United, according to Sport.

Griezmann would undoubtedly make sense as a priority target for the Red Devils due to the dire form and lack of impact from Alexis Sanchez since he joined from Arsenal last season.

It remains to be seen if they can get the deal done, with Griezmann likely to be expensive to prise away from his current club.

Still, it has also been claimed by the Daily Mirror that the 27-year-old’s release clause drops to just £102m in June, which seems like it should be affordable for United.

MUFC fans would surely love to see this kind of ambition from their club, with a signing like Griezmann surely enough to turn them into genuine title contenders again.

As noted by Sport, he could link up with fellow World Cup winner Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, with the pair known for enjoying a good relationship.

New attacking players seem to be a priority for Man Utd this summer as the Independent have also recently linked them with both Philippe Coutinho and Jadon Sancho.

Sanchez, meanwhile, will surely be offloaded by the club as it seems highly unlikely now that he can get back to anything like his best, with Calciomercato linking him with Juventus.