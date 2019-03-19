Video: Liverpool wonderkid scores well-taken brace to make it 28 goals for the season

Liverpool wonderkid Paul Glatzel is having a superb season at youth level for the Reds, hitting 28 goals in all competitions.

You can see his latest two in the tweet below from Liverpool’s official Twitter feed, who clearly see that this 18-year-old forward is a very special talent.

2??8?? goals for the season, 8?? in the #FAYouthCup and a semi-final brace. ? Paul Glatzel had a Sunday to remember! ?? pic.twitter.com/ULdr2iQ9LT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 19, 2019

The Liverpool-born German teenager netted a well-taken brace in this FA Youth Cup semi-final against Watford at Anfield.

How long before the LFC starlet is knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door for a first-team place?

The German tactician has shown he’s ready to trust his academy when needed, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the best recent example of a homegrown talent making it big in the first-team.