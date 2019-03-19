(Photos) Former Real Madrid defender’s wife sends Instagram into meltdown with stunning nude images

Valencia star Ezequiel Garay’s wife Tamara Gorro caused an online stir after uploading a few racy pictures for her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old model and Spanish TV presenter bared all for her large social media fanbase, receiving over 700 comments and an astounding 63,000 likes on one particular image of her standing with her back to the camera in a cornfield overlooking a river.

According to the Sun, Gorro, who is a mother to two children, has a history of stripping off in front of the camera, writing in one 2018 post: “I stripped off because I wanted to. I stripped off because it does not hurt anyone.

“I stripped off because I am not different. I stripped off because I am free.”

Her latest nude images sent Instagram into meltdown, as she showed off her peachy rear standing on the edge of a cliffside in one image while adopting a sexy pose standing in a field for another.

Gorro married former Real Madrid defender Garay in 2012 and he is the father of their two children. The 32-year-old centre-back won the Copa del Rey during his time at Santiago Bernabeu and went on to play for Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg before joining Valencia in 2016.

Gorro was named Miss Segovia back in 2008 and she has been a prominent television figure for almost a decade, making her breakthrough on a dating show in 2010.