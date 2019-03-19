PSG consider LEGAL ACTION against Patrice Evra amid ongoing spat

PSG are reportedly considering taking legal action against Patrice Evra as the spat between the two parties continues following Man Utd’s win in the Champions League.

It seemingly all stems from the video the Frenchman posted on social media as he celebrated wildly following Marcus Rashford’s dramatic late penalty in their last-16 tie which eliminated the French giants from the competition.

However, a row with former Monaco teammate Jerome Rothen followed with Evra threatening to ‘slap him in the face’, while as per ESPN, he posted another video over the weekend taking aim at PSG which has particularly riled them.

It’s suggested that the former United star was scathing in his attack of the Ligue 1 champions in what was a foul-mouthed rant mocking them over the defeat to the Red Devils.

In turn, it’s noted in the report that PSG could now take legal action against the outspoken ace, who would perhaps be well advised to not comment on the club again in the more immediate future to let the tension die down.