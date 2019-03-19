Manchester United handed major boost over potential £52million transfer

Manchester United may want to take note of transfer news coming out of France today as it’s claimed Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is unsettled at the club and tempted by a move away.

The France international is one of the very finest centre-backs in Europe, but has perhaps just seen his club career stall a little at the Bernabeu in recent times.

Perhaps in need of a fresh challenge, Varane has been linked with a move away on a number of occasions recently, and L’Equipe are the latest to talk up such a prospect for this summer.

This could be good news for Man Utd, who surely need to make a new defender a top priority for this summer, and who have been linked several times with Varane in recent months.

Diario Gol and Don Balon have been among the most recent sources to link the Red Devils with the World Cup winner, with another Don Balon report stating his asking price at Madrid had fallen to around £52million, or potentially slightly lower than that.

United fans will surely be keeping an eye on this development and will hope Varane is among their top defensive targets for next season.

Another name being strongly linked with the club has been Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, according to the Mirror, though Varane is younger and may have a higher ceiling.