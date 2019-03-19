Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid last week, and speculation remains rife that he will lead a big-money rebuild at the Bernabeu this summer.

It’s been a disastrous campaign for the Spanish giants, as they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey this month while they sit 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with 10 games to go.

Further, both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari have lost their jobs, leading to Zidane taking charge for a second time having only left the position at the end of last season.

Real Madrid have wasted little time in suggesting that they will rebuild the squad this summer to give the French tactician the best possible chance of adding to his impressive trophy collection, as they officially announced the signing of Eder Militao from Porto last week.

As reported by Sportmediaset, via the paper edition of Marca, it’s now suggested that they have an ambitious list of transfer targets, predominantly plying their trade in Serie A currently.

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba are specifically named in the report too, there are arguably more realistic targets on the agenda.

Milan Skriniar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Miralem Pjanic, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi are all named as targets also on their shortlist, and evidently adding them would help Madrid rebuild the backbone of the side from defence to attack.

That is a significant amount of quality there with all six players showing real class and promise to suggest that they could certainly make the step up at the Bernabeu and form part of the long-term future at the club.

With several stalwarts needing to be replaced eventually coupled with an obvious lack of quality in the side already which has led to their disappointing campaign, Real Madrid will surely be looking at multiple signings between now and the start of next season.