Liverpool fighting Manchester United for transfer of unsettled La Liga star

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to be linked with an interest in the potential transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

French outlet L’Equipe report that Varane is considering his future at the Bernabeu after a difficult season, and he’s long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The latest from Spanish source Don Balon is that the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City remain keen on the France international, but also adds Liverpool into the mix.

This could undoubtedly be a fine signing for the Reds, who lack depth at the back and need a more reliable partner for the excellent Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez shone earlier this season but has a poor injury record, with backups Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip just not in the same league.

If Liverpool are to make that step forward, a signing like Varane could be ideal to make a similar impact to the one Van Dijk has had at Anfield.

Still, Man Utd are also lacking world class options in defence, with Victor Lindelof their only really convincing performer in that area this season, with upgrades surely needed on players like Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.