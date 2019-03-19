Video: Jadon Sancho leaves England teammates red-faced with ridiculously confident showing in training

Jadon Sancho was busy making himself at home in England’s training session on Tuesday as he showed off the quality that has everyone excited about his potential.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing a staggering 17 assists in 35 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

In turn, his switch to Germany appears to be paying dividends with regular football and a prominent role, which has seemingly earned him the call-up from England boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Taking his club form to the international stage doesn’t seem to be a challenge that is troubling Sancho too much though, as seen in the video below.

Not only did he leave Leicester City defender Harry Maguire on the floor after tricking him with some close control and skill, he also had the confidence to score a panenka from the penalty spot past Jack Butland.

It remains to be seen how much football he gets over the break, but Sancho is surely impressing Southgate in training to ensure that he’s in his thoughts for the week ahead.