Video: Patrice Evra SLAMS French media as he apologises for comments

Patrice Evra has hit back at the French media but apologised for his inappropriate use of language in a video post over the weekend.

The former Man Utd and France star has been busy winding up Paris Saint-Germain over the last fortnight after their Champions League exit at the hands of the Red Devils.

However, he posted one particular video where he was picked up on using certain language which was then used to criticise him given the meaning behind it.

Evra has directly addressed those claims, apologising to anyone who was offended but also strongly denying that he meant any offence by it and accused the French media of trying to tarnish his name.

“I am here to clarify, a massive, massive misunderstanding but we have to shut it down really quickly,” Evra said on Twitter, as seen in the video below.

“I made a video, as a joke, as a friend, and the French media, they take it, because I use the word ‘pede’, and they translate it as I am against the gay people.

“I am not homophobic because you know who I am, I’m ‘Mr. Love This Game’. I love everyone.

“If I offended someone, or I hurt someone, I really apologise, but it’s not my intention, they [the French media] are just trying to put me down.

“I stand for equality, you have to be free, whatever you do in life, I would never judge anyone, my mum raised me and educated me that way, and you know what? Only God can judge me.

“We should be together, united, to make the world a better place. So please, stop this negativity, because you will never shut me down, okay?

“This is a massive message for the French media because they always twist my words.

“You know guys, I’m not playing anymore with the national team, so what’s wrong with you? Is your life so boring?

“Why are you trying always to make the buzz, making my video everywhere? I don’t want you to even put my video [up] of positive energy, because you are such a negative people.

“So please, guys, stop it, and you know what? I don’t love your game, but I love this game!”

Fair play to Evra for coming out with the response video, and in truth it is hard to believe that he did mean any offence but perhaps he should be a little more careful with what he posts in future to avoid a similar situation from arising.