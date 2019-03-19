World Cup winner wants Barcelona move with release clause set to drop to €120m

Reports in Spain have claimed that Antoine Griezmann wants a move to Barcelona again, as he is eager to now leave Atletico Madrid amid further disappointment.

The 27-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 39 appearances so far this season, but Diego Simeone has seen his side fall short in their bid to win trophies.

With the Champions League and Copa del Rey no longer on offer, coupled with the fact that they sit 10 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with 10 games remaining, it doesn’t look as though the World Cup winner will be adding to his trophy haul this year.

Along with other factors including Atleti’s squad perhaps being broken up and Simeone not getting the best out of him with his defensive tactics, Mundo Deportivo report that Griezmann is now considering an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano again and wants to join Barcelona.

It’s added in that report that he was linked with a move last summer but turned a switch to the Nou Camp down, while AS now add that his release clause will drop from €200m to €120m on July 1.

With that in mind, it could perhaps perk Barcelona’s interest again this summer, as they continue to search for a long-term replacement and more immediate competition for Luis Suarez as they certainly lack crucial quality depth in that department.

It remains to be seen how much the Catalan giants have to spend though, as BBC Sport note that they’re already expected to splash out €75m on Frenkie de Jong this summer, and so whether or not they’ve got the budget for a €120m swoop for Griezmann is debatable.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that the French international is not happy in the Spanish capital right now, and so perhaps other interested parties will also be alerted by the news.