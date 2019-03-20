Agent provides HUGE update as Manchester United close in on brilliant transfer

The agent of Manchester United transfer target Adrien Rabiot has spoken up about his current situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract with PSG and has been strongly linked with a host of big names on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have perhaps long looked the favourites for Rabiot, though it’s been claimed Man Utd are in advanced talks over signing the 23-year-old.

And now his mother and agent has given United hope by saying nothing is agreed with Barca or Madrid.

“Everyone says that we have already signed with a club. But we have not signed anywhere,” she is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“We really did not have the opportunity to worry about it.

“At the end of last year, I said that I would not speak with any club before January 1st.

“I have been out of this world for over two months, with all our misfortunes.

“There are priorities in life. They were elsewhere for us.”