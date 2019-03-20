Barcelona discuss swap deal involving two Manchester United transfer targets

Barcelona are reportedly eager to try using Philippe Coutinho in a swap transfer deal with Atletico Madrid to help them sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.

However, such a deal looks unlikely to work, according to Don Balon, as it seems Barca and Atletico cannot agree on the precise terms of the exchange.

Manchester United will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation as they have been linked with both players in recent times.

The Independent recently linked them with former Liverpool star Coutinho, who has been a flop at the Nou Camp but who lit up the Premier League during his time at Anfield.

Were United able to get Coutinho back to his best, it’s easy to see how the Brazil international could be a big upgrade on Alexis Sanchez.

So too could Griezmann, with Sport recently stating the Red Devils were leading the chase to sign the French forward this summer.

Although a swap of some kind could make sense for Barcelona and Atletico, it looks like something will have to change before it can become a realistic outcome, according to Don Balon.