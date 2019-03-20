Barcelona tipped to launch €50m offer for 21-year-old starlet to bolster attack this summer

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a €50m bid for Luka Jovic this summer, but it might not be enough to satisfy Eintracht Frankfurt’s demands.

The 21-year-old has made quite the impression so far this season during his loan spell from Benfica, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

With Luis Suarez turning 32 earlier this year and with a concerning lack of quality depth behind the Uruguayan stalwart currently, there is little doubt that Barcelona need to bolster their attacking options this summer to form a long-term plan.

According to The Guardian, that will now result in them plotting a €50m bid for Jovic, although it’s added in the report that Frankfurt could demand up to €70m for him this summer once they have completed his permanent signing from Benfica.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not there is room for negotiations between the two parties to reach a compromise, or if Barcelona will be priced out of a move for the talented youngster.

Jovic has yet to entirely prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis, but ultimately he has shown enough promise and quality to suggest that he can be a star in the future.

Further, with his technical quality and eye for goal, as well as his creative skills to provide for others, he could be an ideal addition to the Barcelona attack to replicate what Suarez has been so effective at doing since arriving at the Nou Camp.

Time will tell if €50m is enough to sign him this summer, but Barcelona fans will surely be pleased that the club is at least seemingly prioritising adding a striker to coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad for next season to help them compete on multiple fronts.