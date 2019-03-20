Bolton on brink of collapse as buyer needed to avoid liquidation and possible 12-point penalty

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly in a pretty dire crisis as they desperately look for a buyer to avoid liquidation and a potentially big 12-point penalty in the Championship.

Bolton owner Ken Anderson is said to be in talks with potential buyer Parminder Basran as they owe around £1.2million in unpaid tax, according to the Sun.

There is even talk that the Trotters may be unable to fulfil their fixtures, while their future lies in the hands of a court to decide whether or not to give them extra time to find a buyer and avoid liquidation.

This is a sad story regarding a club who were a mainstay in the Premier League for a long time in the 2000s.

Known for being regular giant killers and a club who were extremely hard to beat under Sam Allardyce, they even achieved one of their most memorable results of modern history with a draw away to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup back in 2007.

Now their very existence looks to be on the line, while they’re already looking certain to suffer relegation to League One this season as they sit 23rd in the Championship, eight points from safety.