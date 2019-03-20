Manchester United consider Brazilian wing-wizard as possible alternative to Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly considering a number of potential transfer raids on Serie A this summer, with Juventus winger Douglas Costa among their targets.

The Red Devils have been linked with the skilful Brazil international in the past, with the player himself even seen liking a transfer rumour linking him with a move to Old Trafford on Twitter:

Look what Douglas Costa is liking on Twitter. ? pic.twitter.com/pmdLw1ilEH — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 9, 2019

Now Costa’s name is being linked with Man Utd once again by reliable journalist Nicolo Schira, who also references their hunt for a centre-back in Serie A as they target Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

It seems clear attacking players are a priority for United this summer, with Costa perhaps seen as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho.

The Independent have linked MUFC with strong interest in both Sancho and Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, but Costa may perhaps be a more realistic target.

The 28-year-old could be more readily available this summer, with Tuttomercatoweb recently re-reporting from the paper edition of Tuttosport that Juve would be prepared to sell him to make way for other signings.