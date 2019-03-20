Menu

VIDEO: Edin Dzeko grins as he enjoys X-rated birthday surprise

Roma striker Edin Dzeko couldn’t hide his delight as he got a birthday surprise – a personal dance from an extremely attractive belly dancer.

The Bosnian was in Sarajevo to enjoy his 33rd birthday, and it’s clear he was treated to a great night.

Dzeko has been superb for Roma since joining from Manchester City a few years ago, and was strongly linked with a transfer to Chelsea last season.

That didn’t quite work out in the end, but fans of any club can enjoy this video of Dzeko enjoying his slightly X-rated birthday present.

