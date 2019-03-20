Menu

Real Madrid open talks over beating Manchester United to potential €120m transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have reportedly initiated contact over a possible transfer raid on rivals Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos are keen on a deal for the France international as speculation starts to mount over his future ahead of the summer.

MORE: Real Madrid chief jets off to snatch major transfer away from Manchester United

This follows Sport claiming Manchester United were leading the race for Griezmann, and it could be a big blow for the Red Devils if the player prefers a stay in La Liga.

Still, Griezmann may also fear tarnishing his reputation with Atletico fans by moving to inner-city rivals Real, so it remains to be seen how successful this rumoured approach will be.

One imagines, however, the 27-year-old will have plenty of suitors this summer as Marca report his release clause will drop to €120million in June.

griezmann

Antoine Griezmann could be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer

More Stories / Latest News

In this market, that’s almost a bargain for one of the best attacking players in the world, who’d certainly play an important role were he to move to the Bernabeu or Old Trafford.

Madrid need a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, while United surely need an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez after his struggles since joining the club last January.

More Stories Antoine Griezmann