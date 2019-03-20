Antoine Griezmann’s sister speaks out on transfer speculation amid Manchester United, Barcelona & Real Madrid links

The sister of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has spoken out about the player’s future amid fresh transfer gossip linking him with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The France international is one of the world’s best players, but at the age of 27 has not yet won as many major club honours as one might expect due to playing for Atletico rather than one of Europe’s genuine powerhouses.

A World Cup and Europa League winner last year, Griezmann will be hungry for more in the final years of his career and that has led to speculation that he might seek to leave his current club this summer after their poor showing in their Champions League elimination at the hands of Juventus.

Goal make reference to possible links with Barcelona, while Sport have claimed Manchester United are leading the race for his signature.

Diario Gol, meanwhile, also suggest he could even make the controversial move across Madrid to inner-city rivals Real.

All three clubs could do with a top attacking player like Griezmann for a variety of reasons: Real, to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo; Man Utd, to bring in a much-needed upgrade on Alexis Sanchez; and Barcelona, with the view to perhaps landing a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.

Still, his sister Maud has slammed the speculation in an interview with L’Equipe, as translated by Goal.

“That’s right, Antoine is disappointed by this elimination, since one of his objectives while staying at Atletico was to win the [Champions League] in his stadium,” she said.

“But he is the same as his teammates, coach, officials and fans.

“It’s tiring to read new things every day about what my brother thinks and about whoever says they know what he’s thinking.

“The only people who have been managing my brother’s interests for two years are myself, my father, Alain, and our lawyer, Sevan Karian.

“If there is a club we are in contact with right now, it’s Atletico Madrid and no other.”