Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo to avoid playing pre-season games in US amid investigation

Juventus will reportedly play their summer pre-season games outside of the US amid an ongoing rape investigation concerning Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old joined the Turin giants from Real Madrid last summer, and so will undoubtedly form a major part of their commercial work this summer as they prepare to feature in the International Champions Cup.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid to open up latest business venture

However, as reported by the New York Times, it’s claimed that Juve and Ronaldo will play their games in Asia rather than in the US where the Portuguese superstar is being investigated amid a rape allegation in Las Vegas dating back to 2009 involving Kathryn Mayorga.

It’s noted that the measure will rule out the possibility of the US authorities detaining Ronaldo on arrival in the country, and so his legal team will undoubtedly continue to fight to clear his name in the meantime.

The NY Times report stresses that Ronaldo and his team have denied the allegations throughout, but he will now avoid the trip to the US this summer with the schedule set to be announced next week.