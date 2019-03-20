Leroy Sane injury update: Fears allayed for Man City after horror tackle in Germany draw

Germany coach Joachim Low and Leroy Sane himself have both allayed fears over his injury scare during the draw with Serbia on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for Man City so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Leroy Sane suffers injury after horrendous tackle from Milan Pavkov

With that in mind, Pep Guardiola would have been particularly nervous in the closing stages of the clash with Serbia, as Sane was forced off following a dreadful challenge from Milan Pavkov, as seen in the video below.

Sane required treatment on the pitch before he hobbled off, but fortunately it has been now confirmed by Low and the winger himself that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

“It was a vicious foul. Sane was lucky and got away with not getting hurt but such fouls can break bones,” Low is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Germany now prepare to face the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday night, but it remains to be seen if Sane will be fit enough to feature as he may not be risked if it was still a heavy knock.

As for City and Guardiola, they’ll be hoping that the German international is ready to face Fulham after the international break, as they travel to Craven Cottage on March 30 looking to continue to pile the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.