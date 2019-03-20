Klopp tells Salah what he can learn from Mane to become Liverpool’s main man again

Jurgen Klopp has told Mohamed Salah to take some inspiration from the way Sadio Mane is playing for Liverpool at the moment.

While Salah was far and away Liverpool’s stand-out performer for so much of last season, Mane has emerged as the main man for the Reds this term.

The Senegal international is going through a real purple patch in Klopp’s side and has been a joy to watch to guide the team through some big games recently.

Discussing the pair, Klopp said that Salah should look at the way Mane worked hard to get where he is now in a subtle nod at the Egyptian explaining how he can become LFC’s main man once more.

“He is in a really good moment, of course,” the German tactician told Liverpool’s official site.

“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this.

“The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work. That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again.

“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment – he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.

“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored; the cross from Robbo [at Fulham], I’m pretty sure Mo would have scored if Gini doesn’t get the ball. These moments… I was a striker, I had that as well, you think, ‘Oh’ and then somebody else missed the chance. That’s how it is, all good.

“But, of course, it’s a brilliant moment for him [Mane].”

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered about who’s scoring all the goals as long as they can continue their march towards the Premier League title.

The Merseyside giants went top of the table again before the international break, but Manchester City have a game in hand.