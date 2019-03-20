(Photo) Liverpool star shows up for international duty in bold outfit

Liverpool striker Divock Origi might not be making much of an impression on the pitch this season, but he knows how to catch the eye with his fashion sense.

See the picture below in this tweet from Shot On Goal, showing Origi showing up for Belgium duty in a very bold outfit indeed.

Origi with a bold look ? pic.twitter.com/JBoGe6b0n6 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) March 20, 2019

Well, even if Origi isn’t playing much for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, he’ll be making more every week than most of us earn in a year just sitting on the bench pondering the next additions to his wardrobe.

Either that, or going through Hector Bellerin’s Instagram feed…